Rodriguez hadn't even played more than 45 minutes in a game since his return from another injury in July, and now he's hurt again and could miss action in the Apertura campaign. This news is a big concern for a squad that is also without Jose Lozano (suspension) and saw Wednesday's substitute Adrian Mora come off with a blow. Thus, there's a chance that a rookie like Jorge San Martin will be selected on the left flank if both injured players fail to recover in time for Saturday's duel versus Pachuca.