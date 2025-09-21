Ruvalcaba was booked due to a foul during the second half of this game, in which he also took three shots and sent in two crosses. The attacker, who has played more than 70 minutes in each of the last eight Apertura matchups, is now banned for the midweek trip to Juarez, so one of the usual substitutes such as Alan Medina will have to fill in on the left flank unless there's a change of formation and Alvaro Angulo ends up as a wing-back. After that, the suspended player will be eligible again in next weekend's derby versus America.