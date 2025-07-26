Jorge Ruvalcaba News: Scores goal in win

Ruvalcaba scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Friday's 2-0 victory versus Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Ruvalcaba made the score sheet for the second time in consecutive games as he ran into the box and exploited a fine pass from Adalberto Carrasquilla with a left-footed finish during the 78th minute of Friday's matchup. The winger is the team's only player with multiple goals in the current season and is averaging 3.5 shots (1.5 on target) per contest. On the other hand, he has been much less successful in other aspects, lacking creative production and winning only two out of 21 individual duels.