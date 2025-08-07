Alvarado will have a second stint in La Fiera after spending the past six months with Rayados, for whom he scored one goal and assisted once in 20 matches played including Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions Cup and Club World Cup activity. However, the best moments of his career were precisely during his previous time in Leon, when he stood out as a versatile forward, tallying 11 goals plus five assists over 74 league appearances (34 starts). He should be eligible right away and will add an interesting alternative to Rogelio Funes Mori and Ettson Ayon up front.