Carmona suffered a bad knock in Monday's friendly and was forced off in the first half as he couldn't continue. The right-back will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, even though it shouldn't be a major one to recover from. That said, Carmona has been highly criticized by Sevilla fans for his performances on the pitch and could have a difficult start to the season, both physically and mentally. If he has to miss some time, Juanlu or Lucien Agoume could step into the backline to replace him.