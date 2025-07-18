Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Concedes three in defeat
Rodriguez had six saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against América.
Rodriguez faced heavy pressure as he made six saves while allowing three goals in the loss against America. He had a strong effort early on in the game, keeping his team in striking distance. Next, he'll face off against Juarez, a team that scored once in their opening fixture.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now