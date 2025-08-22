Cifuentes spent the last two seasons at Rangers FC, but he returns to the MLS to play for Toronto on a loan deal until the end of the 2025-26 European season. The agreement includes an option to purchase, though, so there's a scenario in which Cifuentes doesn't return to the Scottish Premier League once his loan expires. Cifuentes should immediately become a regular for the Canadian club due to his ample experience in Europe. The Ecuador international has previously played for LAFC, so he shouldn't have problems adjusting to life in MLS.