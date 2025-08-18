Gaya led the Valencia attack Saturday with six cross attempts (two accurate) and picked up a yellow card as his side played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Real Sociedad. In addition to his attacking efforts, the full-back contributed two tackles and three clearances to the team's defensive effort. After picking up seven yellow cards last season, matching his most in a single domestic campaign since the 2018\/2019 season, if Gaya continues to exhibit disciplinary issues this season it could have an impact on his minutes.