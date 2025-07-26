Jose Hernandez News: Beaten twice against Pumas

Hernandez made one save and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Pumas.

Hernandez allowed a pair of close-range goals in an unimpressive outing Friday. He has started in all three Apertura games so far, totaling seven saves and six goals conceded over that period. His team has lost each of those matches, and while it hasn't been his fault, he's under some pressure ahead of a difficult visit to America after the Leagues Cup break.