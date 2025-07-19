Jose Hernandez News: Makes three saves against Necaxa

Hernandez registered three saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Necaxa.

Hernandez struggled against a dominant opponent, stopping half of the six shots on target he faced in this game. It was the keeper's second appearance since moving from Atlas to Queretaro for the Apertura season, and his counts increased to six saves and four goals conceded over that span. He'll aim to stay ahead of Guillermo Allison in the competition to play the week three match at home versus Pumas, who were unable to score in their last away meeting.