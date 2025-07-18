Jose Ignacio Rivero Injury: Suffers rib injury

Rivero won't be an option in Saturday's visit to Atlas due to a knock to the ribs, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Rivero will miss only one game if his issue is minor as reported. The versatile man served as a right-back in the opening clash, so Jorge Eduardo Sanchez should move into the main lineup against Atlas. After that, Rivero could be used further away from his goal to exploit his passing ability and the scoring form he displayed at the end of last season and in preseason.