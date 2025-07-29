Rivero barely recovered in time for the weekend's game after missing the previous draw with Atlas due to the injury. He's expected to bounce back into the starting lineup for upcoming fixtures, but what's unclear is which position he'll play in, as he's an option both in the center and on the flanks. Perhaps with Jorge Eduardo Sanchez featuring at right wing-back, Lorenzo Faravelli and Luka Romero are the most at risk of giving way to Rivero. The captain was in great form before the start of the season, scoring in each of his last four official matches and in two friendlies.