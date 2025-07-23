Jose Juan Macias News: On trial with Real Valladolid

Macias is working with Spanish squad Real Valladolid Promesas as he looks to earn a spot on the first team.

Macias had put his career on hold for a few months after suffering several injuries, playing his last official match in January. The former Guadalajara, Leon and Santos Laguna man can still offer offensive value at 25 years of age, but fitness concerns may be difficult to avoid. For now, it appears he won't play in Mexico and will instead seek to convince manager Guillermo Almada to give him a new opportunity in the Spanish second division.