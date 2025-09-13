Macias was an impact substitute with one of his two passes leading to Alan Medina's goal and his penalty kick putting the final figures on the score in stoppage time against Mazatlan. The central forward earned his first goal and assist in 30 minutes of play after transferring to Pumas following a long period of inactivity due to his persistent injuries. Considering the number of physical problems he had in the past, he should need a little more time to readjust to the normal workload, so he could continue to feature as Guillermo Martinez's replacement in most games. Still, the lack of a final addition to the roster increases his chances of playing throughout the season.