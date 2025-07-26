Jose Lozano News: Sent off versus Monterrey

Lozano received a red card in Saturday's clash with Monterrey.

Lozano was initially booked because of an argument and then received his second yellow card after committing a penalty kick in the 36th minute of the match. The wing-back's consequent suspension for the Aug. 9 meeting with Pachuca is a significant problem for the team, although Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez has returned from an undisclosed injury and could cover the spot. While Lozano could remain active in the Leagues Cup, his next chance to appear in Liga MX play will come in round five at Queretaro.