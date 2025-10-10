Gimenez missed the beginning of the season due to injury and has been participating in training in recent weeks without making any match squad so far. The center-back has been included in the squad list for the friendly game against Inter Milan on Friday, which will likely allow him to play some minutes and build on his fitness to make his competitive return soon. That said, Gimenez was a regular starter in the backline for the Colchoneros last season, but he will need to compete to regain that role, with Clement Lenglet and Robin Le Normand having settled strongly in defense during his absence.