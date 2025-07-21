Jose Pachuca News: Tallies assist in loss

Pachuca assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 defeat to Mazatlán.

Pachuca entered the match to begin the second half in place of Efrain Orona and hardly took any time to make his presence felt, as he assisted on a shot on target in the 47th minute. He remained involved in the forward push and flew up the wing to deliver a pass across the box for Emiliano Gomez, who netted their squad's only goal of the match in the 73rd minute. With two chances created in the match, Pachuca has already matched his total from last season.