Jose Paradela News: Abundant output in draw

Paradela had five shots (three on goal), 12 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Paradela was very productive despite his lack of goals or assists during his team's first Clausura 2025 playoffs match. The midfielder posted a season-high 12 crosses which increased his total to 87 crosses (23 accurate) in 18 starts this year. However, he failed to get involved in the score sheet for the first time in his last six games. He has featured on the right wing lately, retaining high attacking value due to his participation in both open play and set pieces.