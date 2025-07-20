Menu
Jose Rangel News: Beaten once by Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Rangel made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Leon.

Rangel denied a pair of attempts but conceded via penalty kick in his return to Liga MX action after working with the Mexican national team for a few weeks. The goalkeeper will aim to better his previous season numbers of 2.7 saves and 1.1 goals allowed per contest if he continues to play in the future. His next test will be a home clash against Atletico San Luis, who have scored once in two matches.

Jose Rangel
Guadalajara
