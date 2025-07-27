Jose Raul Zuniga News: Scores in draw

Zuniga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Necaxa.

Zuniga opened the scoring with a left-footed finish after 26 minutes of play in the third Apertura matchup. The recently signed striker produced his first goal for America, making the most of his inclusion in the initial lineup in place of Rodrigo Aguirre. In any case, both Zuniga and Aguirre may continue to be involved in a rotation along with Victor Davila and the already fit Henry Martin.