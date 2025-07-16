Joseph Aidoo Injury: Suffering from calf injury

Aidoo has suffered a calf injury and has been limited to individual training, according to his club.

Aidoo is going to start the preseason injured for Celta, with the defender suffering an injury to his calf. This is a tough turn for the defender, as he is trying to work his way back into the team after being loaned out for the second half of last campaign. He will hope to recover ahead of the season, having about a month.