Joseph Rosales Injury: Exits with discomfort

Rosales was forced to leave the field due to a potential injury during the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Rosales was fairly active on the left flank of a back five before succumbing to a pain and being replaced by Owen Gene during the weekend clash. The Honduras international has been in and out of the starting lineup this year, but his absence would reduce the squad's wing-back options, with Anthony Markanich available as a strong alternative.