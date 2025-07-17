Josh King News: Inks long-term extension

King has inked an extension with Fulham, according to his club.

King is going to remain with Fulham for the next few seasons to come, with the midfielder inking a new deal until 2029 with the club. He only appeared in eight games last season for around 100 minutes of play, although his time should grow after the extension. That said, he will hope to shape out a decent spot during his tenure, seemingly happy with his current situation.