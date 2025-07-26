Menu
Joshua Atencio headshot

Joshua Atencio Injury: Suffers injury against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Atencio left Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia Union with an undisclosed problem.

Atencio had a quiet outing but was unable to complete the match as he took a blow in the initial minutes of the second half. He has made 21 starts this season, so his loss would reduce the Rapids' usual talent, especially in the defensive midfield zone. In that case, Oliver Larraz may be the likeliest replacement option.

Joshua Atencio
Colorado Rapids
