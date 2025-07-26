Joshua Atencio Injury: Suffers injury against Philadelphia

Atencio left Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia Union with an undisclosed problem.

Atencio had a quiet outing but was unable to complete the match as he took a blow in the initial minutes of the second half. He has made 21 starts this season, so his loss would reduce the Rapids' usual talent, especially in the defensive midfield zone. In that case, Oliver Larraz may be the likeliest replacement option.