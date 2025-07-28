Joshua Zirkzee News: Recovers from minor issue

Zirkzee is recovering from a minor issue and that is why he wasn't in the match sheet for the friendly against West Ham on Sunday, coach Ruben Amorim confirmed in a press conference.

Zirkzee didn't feature with the Red Devils during preseason as he is recovering from a small issue, according to his coach. His timeline for return isn't official but he could likely see some minutes soon, with the hope of being fully fit heading into the 2025/26 season. That said, with the new additions in the frontline, the Dutch striker could see his playing time decrease next season, even more if he cannot manage to stay fit.