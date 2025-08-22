Brekalo was formed at Dinamo Zagreb in his native Croatia and made his professional breakthrough with Wolfsburg in Germany where he played more than 100 games and scored 17 goals. The forward then featured for several clubs including Stuttgart, Torino, Hajduk Split, Fiorentina and most recently Kasimpasa in Turkey where he recorded four goals and two assists in 23 matches last season while on loan. Brekalo is capable of playing on both wings or as an attacking midfielder, giving coach Veljko Paunovic a versatile option in attack. He could even make his first appearance at the Carlos Tartiere against the Merengues on Sunday.