Juranovic has been a reliable performer for Union Berlin since joining in January 2023 after Croatia's third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup. He immediately made an impact with an assist in his Bundesliga debut at Werder Bremen and followed up with another in the German Cup against Wolfsburg. The right back's standout moment came against Ajax in the Europa League with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win, and he has since totaled 62 appearances, four goals, and six assists across all competitions.