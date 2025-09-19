Stanisic is aiming to return from his partial medial ligament rupture after the next international break and be available for the Klassiker against Dortmund. The Croatian's absence is a big blow for the team since he has been the undisputed starter at left-back while Alphonso Davies is out with a knee issue. Konrad Laimer is expected to take the spot in upcoming games, with Sacha Boey likely taking the right-back role and seeing increased playing time if Raphael Guerreiro remains out with an abdomen problem.