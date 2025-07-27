Juan Berrocal Gonzalez News: Joins Atlanta United on loan

Berrocal has joined Atlanta United from Getafe until the end of the season with a purchase option, his parent club announced.

Berrocal played 19 games in 2024/25, including 11 starts, and contributed 14 tackles, 15 interceptions and 58 clearances for Getafe. The defender will discover a new league as he is set to join Atlanta United in MLS and likely become a starter in the backline.