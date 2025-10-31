Cuadrado got the call after scoring off the bench in the previous game and proceeded to have his most productive display yet, posting his new season highs in key passes and crosses, but his teammates didn't take advantage of his feeds. He replaced a midfielder in a slightly more aggressive scheme in this one, while he played on the wing in previous rounds. He has scored once and added five shots (one on target), four chances created and five crosses (four accurate) in his last five appearances. He didn't record a tackle after tallying 12 (seven won) in his previous seven displays.