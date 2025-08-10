Foyth has played 135 official matches for Villarreal, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He joined the club in 2020 from Tottenham, initially on loan, and helped win the 2020\/21 Europa League before the club triggered his purchase option in 2021. He also played a key role in Villarreal's run to the 2021\/22 Champions League semifinals, eliminating Juventus and Bayern Munich. Foyth is an undisputed starter in the backline and will likely find a more central role in the defense in 2025\/26 just like the second half of the 2024\/25 season.