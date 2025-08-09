Brunetta's all-around effort was reflected on the score sheet thanks to a goal from outside the box and a high ball to Diego Lainez in the 51st and 36th minutes, respectively, of the victory. The Argentinian has now assisted in four straight matches across all competitions, making a valuable contribution to the attack despite playing slightly deeper than in previous campaigns. He could aim to continue that trend going forward with consistent playmaking potential because of his role in set pieces.