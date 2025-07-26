Juan Jose Perea News: Signs with Zurich
Perea has completed a transfer to Zurich from Stuttgart, according to his former club.
Perea was on loan with Zurich last campaign and will now join the club permanently after completing a transfer this offseason. He last appeared for Stuttgart in the 2022/23 season, starting in three of his 16 appearances, seeminlgy not having a role in the time and likely the reason for his exit.
