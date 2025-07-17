Menu
Juan Pablo Dominguez Chonteco News: Assists as substitute in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Dominguez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 win against Santos.

Dominguez subbed on for Victor Arteaga at half time and provided the pass that led to Robert Morales' second goal on a fast-break play in stoppage time Wednesday. The versatile midfielder got directly involved in a goal for the first time in 128 minutes played over the first two games of the campaign. He'll need to stay productive to earn a spot in the initial lineup, given that Helinho's impressive form now creates a difficult competition on the right wing.

