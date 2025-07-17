Juan Pablo Dominguez Chonteco News: Assists as substitute in win

Dominguez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-2 win against Santos.

Dominguez subbed on for Victor Arteaga at half time and provided the pass that led to Robert Morales' second goal on a fast-break play in stoppage time Wednesday. The versatile midfielder got directly involved in a goal for the first time in 128 minutes played over the first two games of the campaign. He'll need to stay productive to earn a spot in the initial lineup, given that Helinho's impressive form now creates a difficult competition on the right wing.