Jude Bellingham Injury: Set for surgery

Bellingham is going to be heading to the sidelines, with the midfielder set to receive surgery on his shoulder as expected after the Club World Cup. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he is likely to miss eight games and the start of the UCL group phase, set to return in early October. That said, he hopes all recovery goes to plan and he sees no setbacks during his rehabilitation, looking to get on the field as soon as possible. With Bellingham being a regular starter, this will force some changes, with Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz will likely see more time in his place.