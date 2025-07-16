Jude Bellingham Injury: Surgery successful

Bellingham (shoulder) has completed successful shoulder surgery, according to his club.

Bellingham has been confirmed to have gone through with his surgery in a successful manner and is now set to start his rehabilitation in the next few days. This is good news despite his unexpected absence to start the season, as all seems to be going to plan so far. That said, they will aim for him to return in early October, hopefully returning in time to still play a decent part in the UCL league stage.