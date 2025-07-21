Jules Kounde Injury: Back in team training

Kounde (hamstring) was spotted in team training with Barcelona on Sunday, the club posted.

Kounde ended the season injured with a hamstring issue but looked fit in the last training session as he was back with the team. This is good news for the Blaugranas as it suggests the Frenchman has recovered from his injury and is likely available to start the pre-season. The right-back will without a doubt remain an undisputed starter in the backline and one of the players who will log the most minutes in the 2025/26 season for coach Hansi Flick.