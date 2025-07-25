Jules Kounde Injury: Traveling for Asia tour
Kounde (hamstring) has been named to the traveling squad for the club's preseason tour.
Kounde is seeing more positive news following his return to training last week, with the defender now set to play in their preseason tour. This is good news, as he will likley see minutes in one of the upcoming friendlies, clearing him of injuries ahead of the start of the new campaign.
