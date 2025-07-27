Jules Kounde News: Plays second half in friendly

Kounde came on to play the second half during the 3-1 win over Kobe during their first friendly of preseason.

Kounde is set to be fit for the start of the season as he is back and playing in preseason for Barcelona. He is expected to remain a key figure in the back line for Barcelona, having made 29 starts in 32 appearances, totaling two goals and three assists with 63 tackles and 58 interceptions.