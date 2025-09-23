Alvarez returned to the team after missing midweek's UCL opener due to an injury but didn't have a dream start as he had a penalty saved by the opposing goalkeeper in the 14th minute. The forward had one more attempt but couldn't do much more than that, ultimately being subbed off just after the hour mark. With just one goal an one assist over five league starts, the forward will have Wednesday's clash against Rayo Vallecano as a chance to bounce back and heat up ahead of next weekend's derby against Real Madrid.