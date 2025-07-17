Julian Aude Injury: Picks up injury

Aude was forced off in the 38th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Austin due to an apparent injury.

Aude was forced off in the first half Wednesday, with the defender heading to the sidelines due to an injury. This is something to watch as he is their starting left-back, starting in their past four games in that spot. He was replaced by John Nelson, who would likely take his spot moving forward if he misses more time.