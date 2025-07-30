Duranville was known to have received surgery after the Club World Cup due to a shoulder injury, but will now remain out for a bit longer than thought, eyeing a four or more month absence. This is unfortunate for the forward, who was just starting to break into the team a bit more in a rotational role with his 21 appearances last season. That said, he will look to be fit again around October or November, likely returning to more of a rotational spot on the bench. He should continue to grow his role once he is healthy and appear mainly in late cameos, although this won't come until he is fully fit, unlikely to risk an injury-prone player.