Julien Le Cardinal Injury: Growing role in backline

Le Cardinal made 21 appearances across all competitions for Brest in the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Le Cardinal's defensive awareness and positioning were key in maintaining Brest's backline stability when featuring. His ability to read the game and make crucial interventions helped thwart opposition attacks and gradually earned him a regular starting role this season, though he could have been an undisputed starter if not for some injuries. He is currently dealing with a hamstring injury but should return fully fit for preseason as he is expected to keep his growing starting role moving forward for the Brestois, having recorded 27 tackles, 33 interceptions and 71 clearances in 16 league games this season.