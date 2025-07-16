Julio Enciso Injury: Will receive knee surgery

Enciso is set for knee surgery and is expected to miss three months, according to Juanma Figueredo of ABC TV Paraguay.

Enciso is heading to the sidelines to begin the season, as he will need surgery on a knee issue after being examined in Buenos Aires. This will leave him out for around three months, leaving him with a return around halfway through October, that is, if all goes to plan. He did see a decent spell with Ipswich last year on loan, notching five goal contributions in 13 appearances, so this is a tough turn as he returns to his parent club looking to do the same. He will hope ot be on the field as soon as possible, hoping he can still claim some minutes after the injury.