Junior Firpo News: Joins Betis
Firpo has joined Betis out of free agency, according to his new club.
Firpo has found a new landing spot after departing Leeds United this offseason, with the defender heading back to Spain to join Real Betis. He saw a decent role with Leeds United last season, starting in 30 of his 32 appearances while notching four goals and 10 assists, a solid two-way threat from the left flank of the defense. He will look to capture a starting spot with his new club as well, although he will have to beat out the likes of Romain Perraud.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now