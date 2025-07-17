Junior Firpo News: Joins Betis

Firpo has joined Betis out of free agency, according to his new club.

Firpo has found a new landing spot after departing Leeds United this offseason, with the defender heading back to Spain to join Real Betis. He saw a decent role with Leeds United last season, starting in 30 of his 32 appearances while notching four goals and 10 assists, a solid two-way threat from the left flank of the defense. He will look to capture a starting spot with his new club as well, although he will have to beat out the likes of Romain Perraud.