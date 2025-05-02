Junya Ito Injury: Unlikely against Nice

Ito received a big knock in their last outing and is unlikely to be available against Nice, coach Samba Diawara said in the press conference. "Junya took a heavy knock in the last game. It's only a minor injury, nothing is fractured and no tendons are affected, but he wasn't able to walk properly at the start of the week. He's unlikely to play against Nice as the game is coming too soon. He wants to play and was out on the pitch today to show me he's feeling good, but we have to be reasonable."

Ito is unlikely to be available against Nice on Friday since he had some difficulties walking early this week and the game might come too soon for him. The coach seemed to be cautious with him and probably is not going to risk him for that game. He should, however, be fit and ready for next Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne. Hafiz Ibrahim will likely replace him in the starting XI if he misses the game.