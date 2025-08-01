Timber suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the season and required minor surgery. The Dutch defender is now close to returning, as he has been involved in training this week during the Gunners' pre-season Asia Tour. Timber is expected to be available for the season opener against Manchester United in the Premier League and could see minutes in upcoming friendlies to build his fitness. When fully fit, he should have a slight advantage to start over Ben White at right back for Arsenal.