Jurrien Timber Injury: Has yet to train with team

Timber (ankle) has yet to train with the team, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Jurrien is still not there, he's not fully trained yet with us."

Timber is continuing to battle his ankle injury that ended his last season early, still unable to train with the group. This leaves him with around a month to recover from his ankle problems until the start of the season. That said, he will hope to train soon and see a game in the preseason, with the right-back likely to continue in his starting role if fit to begin the season, with Ben White as his replacement.