Jurrien Timber Injury: Nearing return to training

Timber (ankle) is nearing a return to the training pitch, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "With Jurrien, he's getting very close. He's almost hit every point that we needed after the surgery and the period of rehab that he needed. And I think in the next few days he's going to start doing it again."

Timber is receiving a positive update this week as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, with the defender almost ready to take the training field. It appears he will likely look to train again in the next week or so. That said, he will look to feature in a friendly soon and secure his fitness levels ahead of the start of the campaign. He is expected to start if fit for the season opener, so this is good news for the club.