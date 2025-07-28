Justin Diehl Injury: Makes pre-season training list

Diehl (knee) is part of the list for Stuttgart's pre-season training camp in Tegernsee, the club announced.

Diehl suffered a ligament injury to his knee during pre-season, but the issue might not be major since he is part of the squad traveling to the training camp in Tegernsee. This is good news for the club and the player, as he will be able to recover and rehab alongside his teammates with the aim of being fit for the 2025/26 season. Diehl will, however, likely remain only a bench option in the frontline moving forward, even if fit.